IU’s Mikail Kamara named Third-team All-American

Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) celebrates a sack during a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Indiana Hoosiers on Nov. 2, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. (Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — IU defensive lineman Mikail Kamara was named a Third-team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday.

Kamara totaled 44 tackles, 10 sacks, and 15 tackles for loss in the 2024 season. He was tied for second in the Big Ten in sacks and was second in the conference in tackles for loss.

Kamara helped lead one of the best defenses in the country. Indiana led the country in rushing defense (70.8 yards allowed per game), ranked second in total yards allowed per game (244.8), and was sixth in the country in scoring defense (14.7 points per game).

He was also named to the All-Big Ten First Team.

Kamara started his career at James Madison University, where he played for current IU head coach Curt Cignetti and defensive coordinator Bryant Haines. He was a second-team All-Sun Belt selection in 2023, totaling 6.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss.

Kamara is a redshirt junior and has one more year of eligibility.

Indiana will play against Notre Dame in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.