Jennings rushes for tiebreaking touchdown and Presbyterian defeats Butler

A detail view of the Butler Bulldogs logo. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Quante Jennings rushed for 190 yards and a tiebreaking touchdown as Presbyterian beat Butler 30-20 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Collin Hurst threw for 172 yards and two scores and ran for another for the Blue Hose (6-6, 4-4 Pioneer League).

Reagan Andrew threw for three touchdowns and was intercepted once for the Bulldogs (9-3, 5-3).

Jennings’ 50-yard rush led to Hurst’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Worth Warner to tie the game at 20 midway through the third quarter. Presbyterian’s next possession began on the Butler 30 after a short punt from deep in Bulldogs territory, and five plays later Jennings scored from 10 yards out.

Peter Lipscombe made it a 10-point lead with a field goal with 2:15 to go after a 15-play, 89-yard drive that took over 10 minutes. About a minute later, Andrew threw a 42-yard score to Ethan Loss but the Blue Hose recovered the onside kick.

The Blue Hose defeated a ranked FCS team — Butler (9-3, 5-3) is No. 23 in the coaches poll — for the first time in its Division I history that began in 2007.

