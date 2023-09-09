Search
Jyran Mitchell rushes for 178 yards and 3 TDs in Butler’s 41-13 win over Taylor

A sign on the campus of Butler University. (WISH Photo from Video)
by: Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jyran Mitchell ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns as Butler rolled past Taylor 41-13 on Saturday.

Mitchell, a graduate transfer from Eastern Kentucky, scampered 60 and 63 yards for two of his scores, finishing with 12 carries for a 14.8 yards-per-carry average. Bret Bushka threw for 185 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs had 439 yards of offense.

The Bulldogs (1-1) led 17-7 at halftime on two Mitchell TDs and broke the game open with 21 points in the third quarter on Bushka’s 36-yard pass to Luke Wooten, Mitchell’s 63-yard run and Harry Ochs’ recovery in the end zone of a muffed punt.

Damon Hockett threw for 94 yards on 10 attempts, including a 24-yard TD to Ja Thomas for the NAIA Trojans. Wide receiver Stephen Ellis connected with Dakohta Sonnichsen on 75-yard score.

