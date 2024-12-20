Key stats to know before IU-Notre Dame

IU and Notre Dame face off in the first round of the College Football Playoff. (WISH Photo)

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WISH) — IU and Notre Dame will kickoff the first ever 12 team College Football Playoff on Friday night.

It’s a matchup between two teams in the state of Indiana, but they have rarely met throughout the history of their programs.

Matchup history

Notre Dame leads the all-time series, 23-5-1. The Fighting Irish have been especially dominant at home, going 13-1-1 against the Hoosiers.

However, the two teams have not played in over 30 years, with their last matchup being in 1991 at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won that game 49-27.

That game is the only game the two teams have played against each other since 1958. Indiana has lost the last six matchups, with their last win coming in Bloomington in 1950.

The last time Indiana won against Notre Dame on the road was in 1898 in the first ever game between the two schools. Indiana won by the score of 11-5.

Battle in the trenches

Notre Dame boasts one of the bets rushing attacks in the country. The Fighting Irish are 10th in the country in rushing yards per game, with 224.8 yards per game. They’re extremely efficient as well, averaging 6.3 yards per rush, which is third in the country.

It’s a strength vs. strength in this game though, as Indiana is one of the best rushing defenses in the country. The Hoosier defense is the best in the country in rushing defense, allowing just 70.8 yards per game on the ground, which is over 10 yards per game better than the second best team (Ole Miss). Indiana is second in the country in yards per rush allowed, allowing just 2.5 yards per carry.

Notre Dame is led by Jeremiyah Love on the ground, who totaled 949 yards and 15 touchdowns in the regular season. He’s joined by Notre Dame’s dual-threat quarterback in the backfield, Riley Leonard, who rushed for 721 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Kurtis Rourke and the pass game

IU’s Kurtis Rourke was one of the best quarterbacks in college football in the 2024 season. He was 10th in the nation in passing touchdowns with 27 and only threw four interceptions all season.

Notre Dame’s defense has been great against the pass though, ranking third in the country in pass defense and has been able to turn teams over too. The Fighting Irish defense is tied for fourth in the country in interceptions with 17.

Scoring stats

Both teams are among the best in the country in both scoring offense and scoring defense.

Indiana is second in the country in points per game with 43.3 and Notre Dame is right behind them in third with 39.8 points per game.

Their defenses have been nearly as dominant as well. Notre Dame is third in the country, allowing just 13.6 points per game. IU ranks sixth, allowing 14.7 points per game.

It’s set up to be an excellent game at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. The winner of the in-state battle will move on to face Georgia in the Sugar Bowl in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.