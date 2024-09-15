Kurtis Rourke passes for 4 touchdowns as Indiana spoils UCLA’s Big Ten debut

Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, left, can't hold on to a pass intended for him as UCLA defensive back Jaylin Davies defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. Davies was called for pass interference on the play. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Saturday night was supposed to be a showcase game for UCLA.

It was the Bruins’ first game in the Big Ten with it being nationally-televised in prime time from the Rose Bowl.

Instead, it was Kurtis Rourke and Indiana who made an emphatic statement.

Rourke passed for 307 yards and four touchdowns as the Hoosiers jumped out to a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter and romped to a 42-13 victory over the Bruins to spoil their Big Ten debut.

“I know (the win) will get a lot of people’s attention,” said Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, who became the first Hoosiers coach to begin his tenure with three straight wins since Bill Lynch in 2007. “We went in there and wanted to play physical, tough and nasty and we did.”

The 29-point victory largest in the Big Ten for the Hoosiers (3-0, 1-0) since they beat Northwestern 34-3 in 2019.

Besides the ceremonial significance, it was UCLA’s worst loss in a home opener since being shut out 35-0 by Stanford in 2010.

“This hurts. I’m a Bruin through and through. I don’t want to get emotional, good or bad, but it hurts,” Bruins first-year coach DeShaun Foster said. “That’s not something … It’s not acceptable, and we’re gonna fix it.”

Rourke completed 25 of 33 passes and was 9 of 9 for 128 yards on third down.

It is the 10th 300-yard game of Rourke’s career, with the previous nine coming at Ohio University, where he was the Mid-American Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.

“There were definitely a lot of flashes since January and spring ball that we could be a good team,” Rourke said. “We had a lot of really good pieces in order to compete this year, and it’s great to see that come out and show it and be able to let everybody know that we are to be taken seriously.”

After rallying for a 16-13 win at Hawaii on Aug. 31, the Bruins (1-1, 0-1) again found themselves in a double-digit hole in the first half, but this time couldn’t recover.

Indiana scored on its opening possession for the second straight game when Miles Cross caught a 2-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone to complete a 75-yard, 12-play drive.

UCLA quickly turned it over when quarterback Ethan Garbers fumbled and Indiana defensive lineman Mikail Kamara recovered at the Bruins 17.

“I think it’s pretty simple. It just comes down to at the end of the day, we didn’t execute as an offense like we would like. We had a bunch of self-inflicted wounds, including our first play of the game,” said Garbers, who was 14 of 23 for 137 yards and a pair of turnovers (one fumble, one interception)..

Two of Rourke’s TD passes went to Ke’Shawn Williams. The senior transfer from Wake Forest, who had three receptions for 31 yards, gave the Hoosiers a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter when he caught a short flare from Rourke on a crossing route and went 14 yards.

Williams then caught a 2-yard pass on third-and-goal with 4:55 remaining in the third quarter to extend Indiana’s lead to 28-10.

Cross had six receptions for 90 yards, including a one-handed grab for 33 yards while being covered by UCLA’s Devin Kirkwood during the second quarter. On the next play, Justice Ellison had his third straight game with a touchdown when his 1-yard carry up the middle extended IU’s lead to 21-0.

After UCLA’s Mateen Bhaghani kicked his second field goal early in the fourth quarter, Rourke threw his fourth touchdown on the ensuing possession — a 23-yard strike to Omar Cooper Jr.

Elijah Greene then capped the scoring with a 14-yard run.

The Bruins only touchdown came in the second quarter when T.J. Harden’s 1-yard run with 42 seconds remaining got them within 21-7 at halftime.

The Takeaway

Indiana: The Hoosiers had a better result at the Rose Bowl compared to their first trip here in 1968, when they lost to Southern California 14-3 in the Granddaddy of Them All.

UCLA: Things will not get any easier for the Bruins, with LSU, Oregon and Penn State awaiting the next three weeks.

Up next

Indiana: Host Charlotte next Saturday.

UCLA: At 16th-ranked LSU next Saturday.