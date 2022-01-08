College Football

Man arrested after bomb report before start of Monument Circle concert

A view of fans waiting to get into a College Football Playoff concert on the night of Jan. 8, 2022, in downtown Indianapolis. (Photo Provided/Jacey Crawford)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police arrested a man after people in line for a Monument Circle concert on Saturday afternoon heard him talk about having a bomb.

Police said there’s no active threat. Fans were delayed from entering the area so the city’s Public Works could salt for icy conditions. Gates opened about 6:45 p.m., according to College Football Playoff organizers on Twitter.

Officer William Young, a spokesman with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said the people were waiting for the gates to open for the gates for the first of three nights of the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concerts, a part of the College Football Playoff. Saturday night’s outdoor concert, which was delayed due to icy conditions, will feature Doja Cat and AJR.

People waiting for the gates to open at 5 p.m. Saturday notified police, saying the man appeared to have an explosive on him. IMPD officers searched the man’s bag and found no explosive.

The man had outstanding warrants, for which he was arrested. He has not been identified.