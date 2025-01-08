Marcus Freeman, James Franklin set to make history

MIAMI (WISH) — The Orange Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinals features two Black head coaches in Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman and Penn State’s James Franklin.

This guarantees that the winner of the game will become the first Black head coach to take a team to the national championship game.

Freeman is grateful to be a part of history.

“You’re grateful to be a part of this opportunity and you’re grateful any time your name is mentioned with being the first,” Freeman said. “But you don’t want to take away from how we got to this point.”

Freeman gave credit to those that have come before them, and also gave credit to the Notre Dame administration. Freeman credited former Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick and former Notre Dame president Father John Jenkins for giving him the opportunity to be the head coach at Notre Dame.

Freeman also said it isn’t about him or about one person, that it takes a team and a program.

“The attention on one person takes away what really gives your program a chance to get here, and that’s team, and that’s committing to something bigger than yourself.”

Freeman hopes that this can help open up more opportunities.

“If this creates more opportunities for other coaches, other minority coaches, great,” Freeman said. “It’s great. It is great for the future generations of coaches, college football coaches, of leaders.”

For Franklin, he thinks back to Super Bowl XLI, where Tony Dungy of the Indianapolis Colts and Lovie Smith of the Chicago Bears faced off. It was the first Super Bowl featuring Black head coaches.

At the time, there were six Black head coaches in college football. Now, there are 16 Black head coaches at the FBS level.

“I do think it had an impact,” Franklin said. “I hope a game like ours can have an impact.”

Franklin said he does not take the opportunity lightly, but ultimately, he said it’s about Penn State and Notre Dame and the teams going out and competing.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

