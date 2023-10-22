Marian University cornerback ties program record on big day for Knights defense

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marian University football team continued its impressive start to the season on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 5 Knights improved to 7-0 on the season after beating St. Francis (Ind.) 24-14 at St. Vincent Field.

It was Marian’s sixth straight Franciscan Bowl win.

“We’re resilient,” Marian head coach Ted Karras Jr. said after the game on the ISC Sports Network broadcast. “We’ll play anybody, any time, anywhere. Nothing really phases us. There were some ups and downs today, but I really got to shout-out our defense.”

The Knights defense had five interceptions on the day, which tied a school record.

In fact, two different players on the Knights defense had multiple interceptions.

Cornerback Dwight Lewis III had three interceptions in the victory, tying a single-game program record. The redshirt sophomore entered the game still looking for his first interception of the season.

He also had four total tackles.

He wasn’t the only cornerback to have at least two interceptions on the day, as Danny Lewis picked off St. Francis twice.

Meanwhile, on offense, the Knights were lead by a handful of players.

Quarterback Zach Bundalo finished 11-of-19 for 120 yards, along with two touchdowns and one interception. The two touchdown passes went to Tirae Spence and Jake Reichard.

Marian also had two 100-yard rushers in the victory. Keagan La Belle had 105 rushing yards on 13 carries, while William Gibson had 100 yards on the ground on 19 carries.

The Knights will hope to improve to 8-0 on the season next Saturday when they hit the road to face Taylor University. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Marian has won its last 13 games against Taylor.

After its game at Taylor, Marian will play at No. 4 Indiana Wesleyan University, and at home against Siena Heights University (Mich.) on Nov. 4 and Nov. 11, respectively.