Miami (Ohio) extends winning series against Ball State

Head Coach Mike Neu of the Ball State Cardinals looks on during the third quarter of the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium on Oct. 19, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw three touchdown passes, Dom Dzioban kicked two fourth-quarter field goals and Miami (Ohio) beat Ball State 27-21 on Tuesday night.

Miami has won five of its last six games and five straight in the series with Ball State.

Dzioban’s field goals from 28 yards and a 39-yarder with 1:48 left were the only scoring in the fourth quarter.

Gabbert was 16-of-32 passing for 219 yards. He threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Javon Tracy late in the second quarter that gave the RedHawks a 21-13 halftime lead.

Reggie Virgil made five catches for 101 yards that including a 34-yard touchdown for Miami (5-4, 4-1 Mid-American Conference). Tracy had six receptions for 85 yards and Kevin Davis also had a touchdown catch.

Kadin Semonza completed 23 of 36 passes for 280 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Ball State (3-6, 2-3). Semonza’s 55-yard touchdown pass to Justin Bowick and a successful 2-point conversion tied it at 21-all midway through the third quarter. Bowick finished with eight catches for 171 yards.

Brandon Berger had a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter for the Cardinals.