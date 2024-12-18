Former NFL star Michael Vick named head coach at Norfolk State University

FILE - Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick speaks to members of the media during NFL football training camp at the team's practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (WISH) – Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick has accepted the position of head coach at Norfolk State University in Virginia, marking a new chapter in his post-playing career.

Vick confirmed the announcement on his verified Facebook page late Monday.

The NFL legend, who gained prominence as a star quarterback at Virginia Tech, made history as the first quarterback in the league to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season.

Vick’s new coaching role comes after years of personal and professional growth following his 2007 arrest for involvement in a dogfighting ring.

Vick’s appointment at Norfolk State signifies a fresh start, as he continues to rebuild his life and career following the scandal that tarnished his playing days.