Michigan upsets No. 2 Ohio State for the Wolverines’ 4th straight win in the bitter rivalry

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Michigan upsets No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 for the Wolverines’ 4th straight win in the bitter rivalry.

The Buckeyes’ loss to the Wolverines could give either No. 4 Penn State or No. 10 Indiana the chance to face No. 1 Oregon in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 7.