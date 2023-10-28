Mitchell, Butler subdue Valparaiso in 17-7 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jyran Mitchell ran for 155 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Bret Bushka ran for 51 yards and a touchdown and Butler beat Valparaiso 17-7 on Saturday.

Mitchell’s 67-yard scoring run with 10:16 left in the third quarter made it 7-0 for Butler (6-3, 4-2 Pioneer Football League). After the ensuing kickoff, Valpo running back Solomon Davis took his lone carry of the day and raced 70 yards to the end zone to tie it.

On Butler’s next drive, Bushka helped engineer a 10-minute, 18-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended when he ran it in from the 3. Luka Zurak kicked a 32-yard field goal with 3:15 remaining to seal it.

Rowan Keefe threw for 172 yards for Valparaiso (1-7, 0-5).

