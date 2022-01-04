College Football

Monument Circle sees transformation ahead of CFP national championship game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucas Oil Stadium isn’t the only venue under the spotlight and being transformed for the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Monument Circle is being referred to as “Championship Campus” as Alabama faces Georgia at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night.

Crews were busy building out a stage for a series of live musical performances.

Ryan Allen Hall, the director of public events for the College Football Playoff, said it will be the biggest tailgate of the year and about 100 people help build the stage.

Susan Baughman, 2022 Indy College Football Playoff president, is excited about having an event that will bring so many people together.

“It’s awesome to have a big event–a national event like this and have all eyes on Indianapolis, but I think particularly after these last couple of years dealing with COVID for everybody it’s a spirit uplift, it’s a thing that people can come out to do safety and enjoy it with their families and their friends,” Baughman said.

