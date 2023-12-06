NCAA president proposes paying student athletes directly

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — NCAA President Charlie Baker has unveiled a proposal that would create a new division of schools that are willing to set aside $30,000 in a trust fund that would go toward paying the student-athletes.

In Baker’s letter to schools on Tuesday, the NCAA suggests schools directly pay their players through endorsement deals rather than the athletes seeking sponsors.

College football fan Justin Young likes the idea. “The NCAA is widely known for making millions and millions on their players, at risk, and the players are out their putting their bodies on the line. I don’t think that’s fair.”

The proposal would comply with Title IX which prevents sex-based discrimination by universities that receive federal funding.

Young said, “It’s more equitable. I think it’s more fair. I think it flattens the quality of the play. There are some quarterbacks … I think the Colorado quarterback is making $30 million a year and the O-line is not making that.”

Baker posted on X that his proposal is offering a forward-thinking framework to help balance what has become an unbalanced playing field between men’s and women’s sports.

The proposal would have to be approved by NCAA member schools.

News 8 reached out to Purdue, Indiana and Notre Dame universities to see how those schools felt about the proposal but had yet to hear as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.