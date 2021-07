College Football

Nebraska picks Trev Alberts to serve as new Husker AD

FILE - Former Husker and current Athletic Director of the University of Nebraska Omaha, Trev Alberts, is shown at halftime of an NCAA college football game between Nebraska and Wisconsin in Lincoln, Neb., in this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, file photo. Nebraska announced Wednesday, July 14, 2021, that it has hired former star football player Trev Alberts as its new athletic director. Alberts will fill the job that opened with the retirement of Bill Moos. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, FIle)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has hired former star linebacker Trev Alberts as its new athletic director.

Alberts has been the athletic director at the University of Nebraska-Omaha since 2009. He will fill the job that opened with the retirement of Bill Moos.

Alberts earned All-American honors when he played at Nebraska from 1990 to 1993.

He later played for the Indianapolis Colts after he was the fifth overall pick in the 1994 draft.