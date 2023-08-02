New Purdue quarterback Hudson Card having ‘great experience’ so far in West Lafayette

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Purdue University football team has a new quarterback this season in Hudson Card.

Card transferred to Purdue this offseason after playing the last three years at the University of Texas.

“When you move places, it’s always going to be new,” Card said. “But the people of West Lafayette have really welcomed me with open arms. And it’s been a great experience so far.”

Card told News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff at Big Ten Media Days that a big reason he chose to play at Purdue is because of his relationships with Purdue head coach Ryan Walters and Purdue offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.

He said he believes the Boilers offense fits him well.

“I thought it was a good combination,” Card said.

Last season, Card played in 12 games for the Longhorns, starting in three of them. He finished the year going 75-of-108 (69.4%) for 928 passing yards. He threw six touchdowns and tossed one interception.

“At times I had some adversity,” Card said. “I wouldn’t be the man that I am today without those experiences. I wouldn’t be at Purdue right now without going through those challenges. So, I learned so much from there and only going to get better from it going forward.”

Card is embracing his new program in West Lafayette and he said he’s excited to see what the 2023 Boilermakers can accomplish.

“We have some guys that can really play,” Card said.

He is hoping that the chemistry within the locker room leads to a lot of points.

“We’ll be up-tempo, fast-paced,” Card said. “We’ll throw the rock around. For me, it will allow me to use more of my legs than I have in the past.”

Purdue played in the Big Ten Championship Game last season.

The Boilermakers begin fall camp on Wednesday.

Their regular season opener is set for Sept. 2 at Ross-Ade Stadium against Fresno State. Kickoff is 12 p.m. EDT.