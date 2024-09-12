No. 10 Miami hosts Ball State in 1st-ever meeting between programs

Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, left, lifts quarterback Cam Ward (1) after Ward threw a touchdown pass to running back Chris Johnson Jr. during the first half of an NCAA football game against Florida A&M, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(AP) — No. 10 Miami (2-0) plays host to Ball State (1-0) on Saturday in the first-ever meeting between the schools.

Miami could start 3-0 for the second consecutive season. The Hurricanes haven’t done that in back-to-back years since going 4-0 to start 2016 and 10-0 to open 2017. Ball State will have a chance for its first win over a power-conference opponent since beating Virginia in 2013.

Saturday’s key matchup: Miami’s receiver corps vs. Ball State’s secondary. The Hurricanes have 15 players with at least one catch through two games. Ball State gave up 148 yards through the air in the fourth quarter alone against Missouri State last weekend.

Of note: Ball State will be the first team to face Miami (Florida) and MAC rival Miami (Ohio) in the same season since Central Michigan in 2019. Ball State plays the "other" Miami on Nov. 5.