No. 16 Notre Dame faces another big challenge against No. 15 Louisville’s high-scoring offense

Notre Dame running back Devyn Ford (22) finds a gap during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio), Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Louisville coach Jeff Brohm doesn’t believe No. 16 Notre Dame needs any reminders about what happened when these teams last met on the Cardinals’ home turf.

He figures that 33-20 loss still stings in South Bend, Indiana, and will be used as motivation for Saturday’s rematch at Notre Dame Stadium.

The stakes are equally high this year with No. 15 Louisville (3-0) and the 16th-ranked Fighting Irish (3-1) each trying to keep its postseason aspirations alive. The Cardinals are looking to make a statement after a soft early schedule while Notre Dame is trying to reassert itself as a playoff contender following an inexplicable Week 2 loss to Northern Illinois.

“Without question when you lose to a certain team one year, maybe when you’re supposed to win, you’re going to be prepared and go above and beyond to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” said Brohm, who will make his second trip back to Indiana since leaving Purdue following the 2022 season. “So I’m sure they are going to do that.”

In some ways, the Cardinals look a lot like the team that outscored Notre Dame 26-10 over the final 28 minutes to notch Brohm’s first big win at his alma mater.

Louisville, again, brings in one of the nation’s highest-scoring teams at 47.3 points per game. Brohm, as usual, has added some creativity to the Cardinals’ playbook. And, of course, the offense is built around an experienced quarterback, Tyler Shough, who started his career at Oregon in 2018 and then transferred to Texas Tech.

Shough has been outstanding early, throwing eight touchdown passes in three games with no interceptions — one of only seven FBS players to achieve both feats. He’s also ranked sixth in the FBS in passing efficiency (197.11) and leads the ACC in yards passing per completion (16.3).

And the Cardinals supporting cast has been equally strong.

Receiver Ja’Corey Brooks, a transfer from Alabama, has 17 receptions for 297 yards and two scores, ranking 14th in the FBS with 17.5 yards per catch while his 99.0 yards per game leads the ACC.

So, naturally, Brohm expects the Cardinals to start fast — even against one of the nation’s most formidable defenses.

“With Notre Dame, it’s important to figure out a way to get a lead and to make them do some things they’re not as comfortable doing,” Brohm said. “When you do that, you can create a little bit of an advantage. But they are very talented and they are going to challenge you and it’s going to be a tough game.”

For the Irish (3-1), it all starts with All-American safety Xavier Watts, who led the nation with seven interceptions and won the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Award as the nation’s top defensive player. He’ll be looking aggressively to get his hands on the ball.

And no, he hasn’t forgotten what happened last year, either.

“We used a lot of things from that game to learn from. Obviously, it didn’t go as planned,” Watts said. “When you watch back on film, it’s hard to watch because, I know when you mess up on this player, they scored, or whatever, but sometimes you’ve got to own up to it. It’s just something that will make you better at the end of the day.”

Brohm’s return

The last time Brohm was on the sideline in Indiana, he beat Indiana for the fourth straight time. Now he’s back home again, just a short drive from the West Lafayette campus he called home for six seasons and where he won the Big Ten West title in 2022.

But Notre Dame Stadium made quite an impression on Brohm when he was last there in 2021, a 27-13 Purdue loss.

“This is a huge stage for our team,” Brohm said. “To go up there and play in this atmosphere against a really good opponent can be a huge momentum swing in our direction if we can find a way to win, without question. It gives your team credibility and definitely elevates your program.”

Finishing kick

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard heard boos after Notre Dame’s first three drives against Miami (Ohio). The Irish had two three-and-outs and turned the ball over on downs on the other possession.

But Leonard left the field to a roar after a 50-yard TD run sealed Notre Dame’s 28-3 victory. It was quite a turnaround.

“He was player of the game for our offense,” coach Marcus Freeman said. “If you would have told me before the game where (he) was going to run for 150, throw for 150 and lead this offense the way he did, I’d be pleased.”

Hurtin’ Cards

Louisville receiver Jadon Thompson and special teamer Dakadrien Saunders both suffered season-ending knee injuries. Junior cornerback Quincy Riley and running back Maurice Turner also were injured against Georgia Tech and will be game-time decisions.