No. 18 Notre Dame tries to rebound when it renews in-state rivalry at Purdue

Kyren Williams #23 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs the ball during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium on September 18, 2021. The two teams will meet this weekend for the first time in three years. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

(AP) — Marcus Freeman lost his first two games as Notre Dame’s coach in 2022. He hasn’t suffered back-to-back losses since then, and he’s hoping to keep that streak intact Saturday when the 18th-ranked Fighting Irish visit Purdue.

These in-state rivals have squared off 87 times since the first game in 1896. Notre Dame has won the last eight and leads the series 26-59-2.

Notre Dame already has one inexplicable loss. Another would likely eliminate the Fighting Irish from playoff contention because of a softer-than-usual schedule. That means this week, like every remaining game this season, becomes a must-win for the Irish.

Purdue is coming off a bye week after a season-opening rout of Indiana State. Second-year coach Ryan Walters is trying to become the seventh Boilermakers coach in history to win his first matchup against the Irish. A win Saturday would give the Boilermakers a huge boost with just the second 2-0 start since 2007.