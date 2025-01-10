Notre Dame beats Penn State, headed to national championship

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI (WISH) — Notre Dame beat Penn State, 27-24, to get to their first national championship since 2012.

Fighting Irish kicker Chase Jeter made a 41 yard field goal with eight seconds left to give them the lead.

Notre Dame’s Christian Gray made a huge play with just 33 seconds left, intercepting Penn State quarterback Drew Allar at the Penn State 42 yard line. Notre Dame was able to get into field goal range after the interception to set up the game winning field goal.

Notre Dame completed the comeback. They were down 10-0 and scored 17 straight points to take a seven point lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Penn State rallied back and took the lead again on Nicholas Singleton’s third touchdown of the game with less than eight minutes left in the game.

It came two plays after Notre Dame thought they had an interception. Linebacker Jack Kiser picked off Allar in the end zone, but pass interference was called on the other Notre Dame defender in the area, safety Adon Shuler.

But Notre Dame responded, as they did all game. On the next drive, Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard found wide receiver Jaden Greathouse for a 54 yard touchdown to tie the game up once again.

And ultimately, they were able to make clutch plays and make it back to the national championship game.

Notre Dame will play the winner of Ohio State and Texas in the national championship on Monday, January 20.