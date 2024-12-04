Notre Dame is ranked fourth in latest CFP rankings

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 30: Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) rolls out of the pocket during the Notre Dame Fighting Irish against the USC Trojans on November 28, 2024, at United Airlines Field at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Notre Dame is the 6-seed in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after beating USC 49-35.

The projected bracket has the Fighting Irish matching up against Alabama in the first round. That game would be played at Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame’s overall ranking is fourth.

Notre Dame is set up well to host a first round playoff game, as seeds five through eight get to host the first round game.

This is the last set of rankings to come out before the official selection show on Sunday at noon.

Projected first round matchups

No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 12 Arizona State

No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Alabama

No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 10 Indiana

No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Tennessee

No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 SMU, and No. 4 Boise State would all have first round byes.