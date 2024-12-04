Notre Dame is ranked fourth in latest CFP rankings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Notre Dame is the 6-seed in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after beating USC 49-35.
The projected bracket has the Fighting Irish matching up against Alabama in the first round. That game would be played at Notre Dame Stadium.
Notre Dame’s overall ranking is fourth.
Notre Dame is set up well to host a first round playoff game, as seeds five through eight get to host the first round game.
This is the last set of rankings to come out before the official selection show on Sunday at noon.
Projected first round matchups
No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 12 Arizona State
No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Alabama
No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 10 Indiana
No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Tennessee
No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 SMU, and No. 4 Boise State would all have first round byes.
Full College Football Playoff Rankings
- 1. Oregon
- 2. Texas
- 3. Penn State
- 4. Notre Dame
- 5. Georgia
- 6. Ohio State
- 7. Tennessee
- 8. SMU
- 9. Indiana
- 10. Boise State
- 11. Alabama
- 12. Miami (FL)
- 13. Ole Miss
- 14. South Carolina
- 15. Arizona State
- 16. Iowa State
- 17. Clemson
- 18. BYU
- 19. Missouri
- 20. UNLV
- 21. Illinois
- 22. Syracuse
- 23. Colorado
- 24. Army
- 25. Memphis