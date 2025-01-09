Notre Dame looking to continue already historic season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 2: Xavier Watts #0, Riley Leonard #13, Jack Kiser #24, and Howard Cross III #56 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish lift the Sugar Bowl Trophy after a win over the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome on January 2, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by CFP/Getty Images)

MIAMI (WISH) — Notre Dame has already set their record for wins in a season with 13. They’ll look to add to that on Thursday night when they take on Penn State in the Orange Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

WISH-TV sports reporter Andrew Chernoff is in South Florida providing coverage of the game.

While the Fighting Irish have set the record for the most wins in a season, they have also set the record for most games in a season in program history as well.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman talked about their mindset heading into their 15th game of the season.

“You got to be adaptable,” Freeman said. “You got to be willing to adapt based off the unpredictable things that can happen and that’s what we’ve been able to do and I feel like our guys will be physically ready to roll.”

Notre Dame is looking to get to their first national championship game since the 2012 season and win their first national championship since 1988.

It has been even longer for the Nittany Lions. They haven’t won the national championship since 1986.

Notre Dame and Penn State have played each other 19 times before, with the record being tied at 9-9-1. They most recently played in 2007, a game that Penn State won, 31-10. They had a stretch in the 1980s and 1990s when they played each other in 12 straight seasons.

Organizers expect 72,000 people to pack the stands of Hard Rock Stadium for the matchup.

Kickoff on Thursday night is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The winner of the matchup will play the winner of Ohio State and Texas in the Cotton Bowl on Friday.

