Notre Dame takes down IU, moves on to quarterfinals

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - DECEMBER 20: Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jaylen Sneed #3 celebrates after a play during the Playoff First Round game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Indiana Hoosiers at Notre Dame Stadium on December 20, 2024 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WISH) — Notre Dame controlled each facet of the game and beat IU, 27-17 in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame grabbed the momentum less than five minutes into the game, and they never gave it back.

IU was driving inside the Notre Dame 20 yard line. IU quarterback Kurtis Rourke tried to throw into double coverage, and the ball was intercepted by Xavier Watts at the 2 yard line.

On the very next play, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love got to the outside and showcased his explosiveness, outrunning two Hoosier defenders for a 98 yard touchdown.

The Fighting Irish had all the momentum after those two plays, and controlled the rest of the game.

Indiana was never able to sustain any type of success after that until it was too late. They were able to move the ball a little bit in the first half, but every drive except for one stalled short of field goal range.

Late in the 4th quarter, IU got 2 touchdowns but it was too late to stage a comeback.

The Fighting Irish controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, limiting IU’s offense to 6.3 yards per pass attempt and 2.3 yards per rush.

It was the same big game problem for the Hoosiers. In the two games they had against top tier opponents, their offense lacked the explosiveness it had against lesser teams.

Against Ohio State, Indiana had just 153 yards of offense and 15 points. Against Notre Dame, Indiana totaled 278 yards and 17 points.

Notre Dame moves on to face Georgia after the win. They’ll play in the Sugar Bowl in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff on January 1.