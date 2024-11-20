Notre Dame football announces games with Texas in 2028 and 2029

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — The University of Notre Dame football program has announced a two-game series with the University of Texas, set to take place in 2028 and 2029.

The Fighting Irish will host the Longhorns on Sept. 9, 2028, at Notre Dame Stadium, and will travel to Austin for a rematch on Sept. 22, 2029.

Specific game times and broadcast networks will be revealed later.

Historically, Notre Dame has enjoyed success against Texas, holding a 9-3 advantage in the all-time series. The Irish are 3-1 when hosting the Longhorns, 4-1 in Austin, and 2-1 at neutral sites.

The last meeting between the two teams came in 2016, when Notre Dame suffered a 50-47 double-overtime loss at Texas.

Over the years, the rivalry has seen nine of their 12 matchups with Notre Dame ranked, and seven of those games with both teams appearing in the polls. The first contest between the programs took place in 1913, when Notre Dame claimed a 30-7 victory in Austin.

In addition to the Texas series, Notre Dame holds a 49-26 all-time record against SEC opponents. The Irish’s most recent Southeastern Conference showdown was a 23-13 win over No. 20 Texas A&M in the 2024 season opener.