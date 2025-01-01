Notre Dame urges fans to avoid Bourbon Street after driver hits crowd, killing 10

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 12: A Notre Dame flag flies over campus with the Golden Dome in the background prior to a college football game between the Stanford Cardinal and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on October 12, 2024 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, IN (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The University of Notre Dame is urging fans in New Orleans to avoid parts of the French Quarter after a driver rammed a a group of pedestrians on Bourbon Street early Wednesday, killing 10 and injuring 35 others.

“The public is urged to avoid Bourbon Street north from Canal to Dumaine Streets and also east from Royal Street to Dauphine Street until further notice as the investigation is ongoing,” the university said in a statement released just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Thousands of Notre Dame football fans are in town for the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday night, where the third-ranked Fighting Irish will try to take down No. 2 Georgia in the CFP quarterfinals and advance to the Orange Bowl.

Notre Dame officials also called on fans to join them in prayer for those injured and lost in “this senseless act of violence.”

Fans staying at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel were invited to join the university for its previously scheduled Mass at 11 a.m.

“Otherwise,” the university said, “we ask that you join us in prayer from wherever you are.”

The FBI is investigating Wednesday’s fatal incident as an act of terrorism.

The driver of the vehicle was killed in a shootout with police following the attack, which happened around 3:15 a.m.

After the vehicle came to a stop, the driver emerged and opened fire on responding officers, according to New Orleans police. Officers returned fire, hitting and killing the driver.

Two officers were shot in the exchange and are in stable condition.

Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick said police officers would work to ensure safety at the Sugar Bowl, indicating that the game would go on as scheduled.