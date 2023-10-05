Ole Miss fined $75K for fans throwing debris during rivalry football game

Mississippi fans celebrate on the field after an NCAA college football game against LSU in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Mississippi 55-49. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

OXFORD, Miss. (WISH) — Ole Miss has been fined $75,000 by the SEC after fans disrupted a football game with LSU by throwing debris on the field.

The penalty is in addition to an initial $100,000 fine from the conference for fans storming the field to celebrate the upset win.

The 16th-ranked Rebels won 55-49 against LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.

Ole Miss says Saturday’s home game saw a sold-out crowd that included more than 10,000 students. A record 66,703 fans filled the seats at the Vaught, marking a first in school history.

The university added that the “Rebel” student section set a record as the largest class in school history to pack out the north end zone.

“For them to show up today after us losing last year and set the record for highest attendance in school history for a game…We say, ‘Do things better than they’ve ever been done before,’ is a motto we have. That’s awesome to hear that,” Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss football coach, said after the game. “We could feel it in the game and certainly could feel it in the fourth quarter. It was really neat to have that electric environment, so thanks for that.”

The Rebels overcame a nine-point deficit with just over five minutes left in the game leading to the timely victory. The excitement of Saturday’s win was seen when fans flooded the field after the final play.

“As our program continues to experience big wins like Saturday, our fans should be more accustomed to those moments and avoid field-storming situations,” said Keith Carter, vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics at Ole Miss. “There are fines involved, but more importantly, there are safety concerns that come with that. We have the most passionate fans in college athletics, but we must reserve the playing field for our student-athletes and coaches.”

Carter reminded fans that nothing should ever be thrown on the field, and violators will face consequences.

“Throwing of debris will not be tolerated,” he said. “Addressing this issue starts with our students. While we are proud of their tremendous turnout and support of our team this season, individuals who are found to be throwing objects will be removed from the stadium and subject to ejection from future games.”

Currently, the Rebels are fourth in the SEC West. The team takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks for another home game this Saturday.