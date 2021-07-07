College Football

One-on-one with Indiana football head coach Tom Allen

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — News 8’s Olivia Ray has an exclusive interview with Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen as Indiana football looks to pick up where they left off at the end of last year’s historic season.

“Did some great things, had some big wins,” Allen said. “But it’s really about what you learn from those and how it affects what you do every single day. So that’s been the focus all offseason and into the summer … We finished second in the Big Ten East and had the second-best record in the Big Ten. So, it starts with winning the East and then you have a chance to play for a Big Ten championship after that.”

Allen also gave a status update on his quarterback Michael Penix Jr, saying, “Well, he is on schedule. Working really hard with our medical staff and training staff. Really proud of him and his attention to detail in his rehab. It’s been important for him to get back and gain some good weight and get himself ready to roll. So, we expect him to be our starting quarterback on Sept. 4 in Iowa City.”

