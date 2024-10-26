Pat McAfee energizes Hoosier crowd at College GameDay

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — For the first time in the show’s history, College GameDay made the trip to Bloomington on a Saturday, and the Hoosier fans were ready.

Students were lining up as early as 1 p.m. on Friday. The gates did not open until 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Indiana fans had a massive crowd around the GameDay set (click here for a full gallery).

Former Colts punter and current College GameDay analyst Pat McAfee had plenty of supportive things to say about the state of Indiana and Indiana football.

“This is a football state here in Indiana,” McAfee said. “They’ve taken me in as their own and I’m very lucky.”

“The pregame show of all pregame shows have come to the university that represents the grate state of Indiana.”

“What you’re about to see is Hoosiers from one side of the globe to the other, all be incredibly proud that they went to school in the great state of Indiana.”

“I love this state. I’m so incredibly proud that we’re going to showcase it to world and they’re just getting started with Cig (Curt) Cignetti lighting up the Cig (Big) Ten from now until forever.”

Lee Corso Day

Indiana also honored their former coach, Lee Corso. Corso is an icon on College GameDay, and he made his return to Bloomington, where he coached from 1973-1982.

The Mayor of Bloomington, Kerry Thomson, dedicated today as Lee Corso Day in Bloomington.

The 1979 Holiday Bowl champion Indiana Hoosier team came back to Indiana as well, a team that Corso coached. That team was the first team to win a bowl game at Indiana.

“I want to thank you very much for coming and being here, and thank you Mayor. I appreciate it very, very much.,” Corso said.

Kyle Schwarber as the guest picker

Kyle Schwarber was the guest picker for the show on Saturday. Schwarber played baseball at Indiana and helped lead the Hoosiers to the College World Series in 2013.

He came out in an IU baseball and an Indiana jersey, and he picked the Hoosiers to beat Washington.

Click here to see pictures of Schwarber and the rest of the College GameDay crew.