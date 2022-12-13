College Football

Purdue announces Ryan Walters as new football coach

CHAMPAIGN, IL - NOVEMBER 12: Illinois Fighting Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters signals to an official during the college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 12, 2022, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University has announced its new head football coach.

Ryan Walters will be the team’s next head coach.

Walters, 36, was most recently the defensive coordinator for the University of Illinois for the 2021-22 seasons.

Prior to that, he spent 2015-20 with the University of Missouri in various roles.

Walters played college football at the University of Colorado as a safety from 2004-08, earning All-Big 12 Conference Honorable Mention as a senior.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to serve as the head football coach at Purdue University,” Walters said in a statement. “I am grateful to Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski and to President Daniels for this incredible opportunity. Purdue is a world-class university, and our football program will pursue the same excellence exhibited across our campus. My wife Tara and I, along with our boys, are beyond excited to join the Purdue and West Lafayette communities. Boiler Up!”

Walters replaces Jeff Brohm, who is leaving to join the University of Louisville.