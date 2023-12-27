Purdue coach references NFL kickers when discussing Brownsburg kicker Spencer Porath

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: A Purdue Boilermakers helmet is seen on the sidelines during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Purdue University football team is hoping that its 2024 signing class will help lead to success next fall.

Last week, head coach Ryan Walters announced the addition of 25 new Boilermakers on National Signing Day, which was Dec. 20.

One of those players is Brownsburg High School kicker Spencer Porath.

Porath, who is listed as 6 feet tall and 195 pounds on Purdue’s website, was named the 2023 Indiana Mr. Football position award winner at the kicker position.

“So I’ve been around some pretty good kickers just in my collegiate career both as a player and a coach,” Walters said. “When I was a player at Colorado we had Mason Crosby, who was one of the best kickers in the country when he was coming out, (along) with Jake Elliott at Memphis, who is still kicking for the Eagles. The things that those guys had in common, they were good athletes and competitors just as people. Spencer definitely fits that mold. He plays basketball. He’s not your typical kicker per se.”

Porath was 7-of-7 (100%) on field goal attempts during his senior season at Brownsburg with a long of 48 yards. He also was 44-of-46 (95.7%) on extra points.

“During winter workouts he would fit in from an (indiscernible) standpoint, so he’s got some competitiveness to him,” Walters said. “Got a chip on his shoulder. Any time you can bring a guy like that that’s not just a kicker, he’s an athlete, that definitely bodes well for high-pressure situations, when the game is on the line.

He’s going to be wanting to go out there and wanting to be put in those high-pressure situations.”

Porath is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.

He was a 2023 U.S. Army Bowl All-American and earned a spot on the 2023 Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50 All-State team.