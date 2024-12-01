Purdue fires head coach Ryan Walters

Purdue head coach Ryan Walters watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue is firing their head football coach Ryan Walters, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Walters went 5-19 in his two years at Purdue and went 1-11 this season.

His firing comes the day after a 66-0 loss to Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket game.

It was the shortest tenure by a Purdue football head coach since Elmer Burnham from 1942-1943.

Before going to Purdue, Walters spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Illinois.

This story will be updated.