Purdue fires head coach Ryan Walters
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue is firing their head football coach Ryan Walters, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Walters went 5-19 in his two years at Purdue and went 1-11 this season.
His firing comes the day after a 66-0 loss to Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket game.
It was the shortest tenure by a Purdue football head coach since Elmer Burnham from 1942-1943.
Before going to Purdue, Walters spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Illinois.
This story will be updated.