Purdue fires offensive coordinator Graham Harrell

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue football has fired their offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.

Harrell was in his second season as the Purdue offensive coordinator. He was also the team’s quarterbacks coach.

His firing comes after the Boilermakers lost their third straight game on Saturday.

In Purdue’s three losses to FBS schools this season, they have averaged just 12.7 points per game. All of their losses have been by more than two touchdowns.

Purdue’s starting quarterback Hudson Card has also struggled to start the season. In his three games against FBS opponents, he’s thrown for just 354 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions. Three of those interceptions have gone for pick sixes.

Purdue will look to end their three game losing streak on Saturday against Wisconsin in Madison. The game will kick off at noon.