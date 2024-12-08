Purdue football hires UNLV’s Barry Odom as next head coach

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Purdue Boilermakers have hired their next head football coach.

Sources tell News 8 that athletic director Mike Bobinski and the Boilers are targeting current University of Nevada, Las Vegas head coach Barry Odom to replace ousted Ryan Walters.

Purdue is currently working out contract details with Odom. Nothing is finalized yet, but the Boilers are hoping to have the deal done by Sunday night or Monday.

According to sources, Purdue officials traveled to Las Vegas to work out the deal.

Odom has led the Rebels to a 19-8 record over the last two seasons, making it to the Mountain West Championship game both years. UNLV lost to Boise State 21-7 in the conference title game Saturday. The Rebels now await a bowl selection after finishing the season 10-3. Last season, UNLV lost to Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl last season.

Before moving to Sin City, Odom coached the Missouri Tigers for four seasons in the Southeastern Conference. Odom was fired from the Tigers after a 25-25 record. His last season in Columbia, the Tigers were 6-6. Missouri made a bowl appearance two of the four seasons Odom was head coach.

Odom would replace Walters, who went 5-19 over two years in West Lafayette. Purdue fired Walters after being shut out to rival Indiana last weekend. The Boilers were 1-11 under Walters this season.

If the deal gets done, it will be a moment of irony in Walters and Odom’s careers. They both were on staff at Missouri together. When Odom was promoted to the Tigers’ head coach in 2016, Walters got a promotion of his own, replacing Odom as defensive coordinator. The two served on staff together until Odom was fired in 2019. Now five years later, Odom would be replacing Walters.

An official announcement from Purdue is expected within the next 24-36 hours.