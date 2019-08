WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Fall Camp is open for Indiana and Purdue football programs.

News 8 went one-on-one with Boilermaker Head Coach Jeff Brohm.

LINCOLN, NE – SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Jeff Brohm of the Purdue Boilermakers watches warm ups before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Brohm discussed his decision to pass on the Louisville job and his talented receivers, Rondale Moore and David Bell.

For once in his tenure, there is no question about who is starting under center in Ross-Ade.