Purdue football practice canceled as COVID-19 results are evaluated

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Purdue football program canceled its practice on Tuesday as they review recent COVID-19 testing results.
Purdue is scheduled to face off with Indiana University Saturday in the annual Old Oaken Bucket game. This is the last game for the regular season.
Purdue currently has a 2-4 record for the season, while IU holds a 6-1 record.
This comes as Michigan football canceled its game scheduled for Saturday against Ohio State after seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.