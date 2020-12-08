Purdue football practice canceled as COVID-19 results are evaluated

EVANSTON, IL - NOVEMBER 09: Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm looks on during a college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Northwestern Wildcats on November 09, 2019, at Ryan Field in Evanston, IL. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Purdue football program canceled its practice on Tuesday as they review recent COVID-19 testing results.

Purdue is scheduled to face off with Indiana University Saturday in the annual Old Oaken Bucket game. This is the last game for the regular season.

Purdue currently has a 2-4 record for the season, while IU holds a 6-1 record.

This comes as Michigan football canceled its game scheduled for Saturday against Ohio State after seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.