Purdue football releases new uniforms for upcoming season

(WISH) — Purdue football released their new uniforms for the upcoming season on Thursday with a video featuring the new NCAA Football 25 video game.

One uniform features a black jersey with Purdue block letters across the chest in gold with white numbers, and is paired with gold pants. It also has a gold helmet with a black Purdue logo.

The other uniform is all white. The jersey has black Purdue block letters across the chest and black numbers. The white pants have a black and gold stripe down the side. This uniform was paired with a black helmet is the Purdue “P” outlined in gold.

Purdue also announced on Thursday their three players that will be going to Indianapolis for Big Ten Football Media Days. Quarterback Hudson Card, offensive lineman Gus Hartwig, and linebacker Kydran Jenkins will be representing the Boilermakers in the Circle City. Purdue will be at Big Ten Football Media Days on Tuesday, July 23.

Card is heading into his second season at Purdue after transferring from Texas. He played in 11 games last season, throwing for 2,387 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions.

Hartwig is a Zionsville native and made All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last year.

Jenkins will play his fifth season for Purdue in 2024. He was also an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last season.

Purdue will debut their new uniforms when they take on Indiana State on August 31 in West Lafayette before the much anticipated matchup against Notre Dame at Ross-Ade Stadium in the Boilermakers second game of the season on September 14.