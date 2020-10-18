Purdue head football coach in isolation after presumed positive COVID-19 test

EVANSTON, IL - NOVEMBER 09: Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm looks on during a college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Northwestern Wildcats on November 09, 2019, at Ryan Field in Evanston, IL. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University’s head football coach, Jeff Brohm, is in isolation after getting a presumed positive COVID-19 test during the team’s daily testing, the university confirmed Sunday.

His presumed positive result came from an antigen test and he is awaiting confirmation from a PCR test, the university athletics department said in a news release.

Brohm told his staff and team about the presumed positive on Sunday afternoon and is at home in isolation, the release said.

He is expected to speak to the media on Monday during his weekly scheduled virtual press conference.

