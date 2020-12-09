Purdue, IU ‘mutually agree’ to cancel Old Oaken Bucket game; Butler postpones St. John’s game

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 29: The Indiana Hoosiers celebrate with the Old Oaken Bucket after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 23-16 at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2014 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Old Oaken Bucket football game is off for 2020, and Butler University’s men’s basketball team announced Wednesday it will postpone its game set for Monday.

Purdue and Indiana universities “mutually agreed” to cancel the football game, according to IU officials. The game was set for Saturday.

“We’re certainly disappointed that we had to cancel the Old Oaken Bucket game. We both understand the history and tradition of one of the best rivalries in college football, but the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our primary priority. We will continue to monitor the situation on both campuses and listen to the advice of our medical professionals,” officials from both universities said in a joint statement.

On Tuesday, the Michigan-Ohio State game was called off.

Also on Wednesday, Butler announced it’s postponing its game set for Monday against St. John’s, which would have opened the Bulldogs’ Big East season. Butler instead plans to open the season Dec. 16 at Villanova. The men’s basketball team put its activities were put on hold in November after a Tier 1 member tested positive.