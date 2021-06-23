College Football

Purdue joins IU in allowing 100% capacity for start of football season

by: Josh Doering
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University on Wednesday announced Ross-Ade Stadium will be at full capacity for the start of the football season this fall.

The school joins Indiana University, which announced Friday none of its fall sports would have capacity restrictions. Purdue is scheduled to play six games at Ross-Ade Stadium, beginning with its Sept. 4 season opener against Oregon State.

Holloway Gymnasium, home to Purdue’s volleyball team, will be at 100% capacity as well.

A decision about capacity for basketball games at Mackey Arena will be made “in the near future,” the school says.

