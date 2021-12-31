College Football

Purdue outlasts Tennessee 48-45 in OT in Music City Bowl

Purdue players celebrate with their trophy after beating Tennessee in overtime to win the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
by: Associated Press
Posted:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mitchell Fineran kicked a 39-yard field goal in overtime and Purdue finished off its best season since 2003 by overcoming a 14-point deficit and beating Tennessee 48-45 on Thursday in a record-setting Music City Bowl.

Purdue (9-4) tied for the second-most wins in program history as only the 12th team in the Boilermakers’ 134-year history to win nine games.

Tennessee (7-6) missed a chance to make Josh Heupel the first Vols coach to cap his debut season with a bowl win since Bill Battle won the 1971 Sugar Bowl. On the first possession of overtime,

Purdue’s Jamar Brown and Kieren Douglas stopped Vols running back Jaylen Wright short on fourth-and-goal at the 1.

