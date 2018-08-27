College Football

Purdue QB David Blough gives tour of football facility

Posted: Aug 23, 2018 11:26 PM EDT

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue university quarterback David Blough took News 8's Meghan McKeown on a private tour of the Boilermakers' $65 million facility.

The Boilers open up their season against Northwestern on Aug. 30.

Watch the video to see inside the facility. 

