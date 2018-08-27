Purdue QB David Blough gives tour of football facility
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue university quarterback David Blough took News 8's Meghan McKeown on a private tour of the Boilermakers' $65 million facility.
The Boilers open up their season against Northwestern on Aug. 30.
Watch the video to see inside the facility.
