Purdue to dedicate Tyler Trent gate at football home opener

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue University football season is just a few weeks away and, if the first home game isn’t exciting enough, fans have something else to look forward to at the opener.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels said the university will dedicate the Tyler Trent student gate at the first home game on Sept. 7. The university plans to unveil it about 30 minutes before the gates open.

Oh, and Sept. 7, 2019, would have been Trent’s 21st birthday.

Construction on the gate has been going on all summer on the east side of Ross-Ade Stadium. Gate E of the stadium will now be Gate T² “Tyler Trent Student Gate.” It’s the location where the world first met Trent at homecoming in 2017.

Trent died on New Year’s Day after a cancer battle that inspired the country.

Daniels said it will be a “significant event” and he hopes a lot of fans will show up for it.

“That’s an important moment in Purdue history and Purdue Athletic history,” Daniels said.” We are going to commemorate it in the way it deserves.”

The Boilermakers first home game is against Vanderbilt. Kickoff is at noon.

Purdue opens the season on the road at Nevada on Aug. 30.