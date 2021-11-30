College Football

Reports: Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame for LSU

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, right, talks to an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WISH) — Multiple outlets are reporting Brian Kelly is leaving Notre Dame to become the head football coach at LSU.

Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel said in a tweet an official announcement could come as soon as Tuesday.

Sources: LSU is expecting to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as the school’s next head coach. An announcement could come as early as tomorrow. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2021

The Athletic reported earlier Monday night Kelly had emerged as LSU’s primary target. Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger also said sources confirmed to him Kelly would be the Tigers’ new coach.

Notre Dame ➡️ LSU



The Tigers are hiring Brian Kelly as their next head football coach. pic.twitter.com/iUDIsFGEh7 — ESPN (@espn) November 30, 2021

Kelly is 113-40 in 12 seasons at Notre Dame with 21 of those victories being vacated by the NCAA for rules violations. He became the winningest coach in program history with a Sept. 25 victory over Wisconsin.

The Fighting Irish finished the regular season with an 11-1 record, marking the seventh season with double-digit wins under Kelly’s leadership.

Notre Dame reached the BCS National Championship in 2012 and made two appearances in the College Football Playoff (2018 and 2020) during his tenure.

Kelly would replace Ed Orgeron, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019.