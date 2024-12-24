Reports: IU football lands coveted transfer quarterback

California's Fernando Mendoza (15) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — IU landed Cal transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Mendoza was one of the highest ranked quarterbacks in the transfer portal, rankling as the third best transfer quarterback by 247Sports.

Mendoza helped lead Cal to a bowl game in 2024, which they lost to UNLV in the LA Bowl.

He threw for 3,004 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He finished third in the ACC in passing yards.

Mendoza picked Indiana over Georgia and Missouri.

Mendoza has a connection to the Hoosiers, as his younger brother Alberto Mendoza was a backup quarterback for IU this past season. Alberto was a freshman in 2024.

Fernando Mendoza stepped up in some of Cal’s biggest games last season. He threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns against Miami, threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns in a win on the road against Auburn, and had 3 touchdowns and 299 yards to beat their rival Stanford in the last game of the season.

IU’s Kurtis Rourke named best Canadian player in college football

Curt Cignetti reflects on IU’s historic season

Notre Dame takes down IU, moves on to quarterfinals