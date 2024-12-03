Six Indiana football players make All-Big Ten teams

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 30: Indiana Hoosiers DB D'Angelo Ponds (5) during a college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Indiana Hoosiers on November 30, 2024 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WISH) — After setting a program record for wins, Indiana was well represented in the All-Big Ten teams with six players making the lists.

First Team

DL Mikail Kamara (Coaches & Media)

LB Aiden Fisher (Coaches & Media)

DB D’Angelo Ponds (Coaches & Media)

Second Team

QB Kurtis Rourke (Coaches & Media)

Third Team

WR Elijah Sarratt (Coaches & Media)

C Mike Katic (Coaches)

Indiana had three defensive players make the first team, which was tied for the most in the conference with Ohio State.

Kamara ranked second in the Big Ten in sacks (10) and tackles for loss (15). He had the first double digit sack season by a Hoosier since Jammie Kirlew in 2008.

Fisher was third in the conference in tackles with 108. He also had four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Ponds had 53 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. He also had two interceptions and broke up nine passes.

Rourke led the entire country in passing efficiency (181.4). He also led the Big Ten in touchdown passes (27) and in fewest interceptions (4).

Sarratt was fifth in the conference in receiving yards (890) and eighth in receiving touchdowns (8).

Katic started and was a captain for all 12 games for the Hoosiers. He helped anchor an offensive line that was the number three unit in the Big Ten, per Pro Football Focus.

Indiana also had 11 players that were named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

DB Shawn Asbury II

DL Lanell Carr Jr.

DL James Carpenter

LB Jailin Walker

DL CJ West

RB Justice Ellison

TE Zach Horton

OL Carter Smith

WR & RS Myles Price

LS Mark Langston

K Nicolas Radicic

Indiana finished the regular season 11-1. They will now wait to see if they made the College Football Playoff. The final rankings and bracket will be announced on Sunday at noon.

