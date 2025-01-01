Sugar Bowl postponed until Thursday after deadly attack in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WISH) — The Sugar Bowl has been postponed 24 hours until Thursday at 8:45 p.m. EST after a deadly attack in the French Quarter early on New Year’s Day.

A driver rammed a pickup into a crowd, killing 10 people and injuring more than 30 people. The FBI is investigating it as an act of terrorism.

Notre Dame and Georgia were originally scheduled to play in the Sugar Bowl at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Thousands of Notre Dame football fans are in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl, which is part of the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

Notre Dame is the seven seed in the playoff and Georgia is the two seed.

The winner of the game will move on to play sixth seeded Penn State in the Orange Bowl in the semifinals on January 9.

Notre Dame announced that all of their football team personnel was accounted for. Georgia’s team personnel and travel party have also all been accounted for.

Notre Dame held their previously scheduled Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel.

Notre Dame released a statement earlier on Wednesday regarding the attack.

The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is also the site of Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.