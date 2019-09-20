Tour Indiana University’s new football locker room

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University’s fifth-year wide receiver Nick Westbrook this week gave News 8 a behind-the-scenes tour of the new football facilities.

IU football completed another stage of its $8.5 million upgrade, which includes the enclosure of Memorial Stadium and the Terry Tallen Indiana Football Complex.

The football facilities that are located beneath the stands in Memorial Stadium were upgraded thanks to a $2 million donation from a former Hoosiers football captain, Terry Tallen.

The upgrades include a new 130-locker room for players and coaches in addition to several football-specific facilities. The Hoosiers also unveiled a new players’ lounge, a recruiting lounge, a hydrotherapy area, and training and equipment rooms.

The Hoosiers will host the Connecticut Huskies at noon Saturday.