Two Indiana schools make jump in college football AP poll

Indiana tight end Zach Horton, left, celebrates with quarterback Kurtis Rourke after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

(WISH) — Two Indiana school find themselves ranked in the top 25 of the college football AP poll for the second week in a row.

Indiana jumped up five spots to number 18 in the AP poll following their victory against Northwestern.

The Hoosiers beat Northwestern 41-24 on Saturday, their first win on the road against the Wildcats since 1993.

Indiana became the first team in college football to reach bowl eligibility with the win.

With a record of 6-0, the Hoosiers continued their best start to the season since 1967. Indiana made it to the Rose Bowl that year and started the season with eight consecutive wins.

Notre Dame had a bye week, but a weekend filled with upsets helped them out in the rankings.

The Fighting Irish rose three spots up to number 11.

Five top 11 teams lost on Saturday, with four of them being = to unranked opponents in a wild day in college football.

#1 Alabama lost at Vanderbilt

#4 Tennessee lost at Arkansas

#9 Missouri lost at #25 Texas A&M

#10 Michigan lost at Washington

#11 USC lost at Minnesota

Indiana has a bye week this week and will look to continue their momentum when they host 5-1 Nebraska on October 19.

Notre Dame gets back in action on Saturday, October 12 at home against Stanford.