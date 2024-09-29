Two Indiana schools ranked in this week’s AP poll

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) reacts after the team scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

(WISH) — After starting their season 5-0 for the first time since 1967, Indiana football has found more unfamiliar territory — being ranked in the AP poll.

They check in at #23 this week, their first time being ranked in the AP poll since 2021.

Indiana’s most recent win came against Maryland on Saturday by the score of 42-28. It was their second Big Ten win of the season.

The Hoosiers will look to stay undefeated on Saturday when they travel to play Northwestern at 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame is also ranked in the AP poll this week, with the Fighting Irish clocking in at the 14th ranking.

Notre Dame won their third straight game on Saturday, defeating Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium, 31-24.

The Fighting Irish have a bye week this weekend and will take the field again on October 12 at home against Stanford.