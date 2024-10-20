Two Indiana teams ranked in top 15 of college football AP poll

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - OCTOBER 19: Justice Ellison #6 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

(WISH) — After beating Nebraska in front of a sold out crowd in blowout fashion, Indiana moved up once again in the AP poll.

This week, they checked in a number 13, moving up three spots from last week.

The 56-7 victory against the Cornhuskers was the Hoosiers largest against a Big Ten Conference opponent.

Indiana is ranked ahead of Alabama, who fell to number 15 after losing to Tennessee on Saturday.

Indiana takes on Washington next week with College GameDay coming to Bloomington. The Hoosiers will be without their quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who is out indefinitely with a thumb injury.

Indiana also announced on Sunday that their remaining three home games have all sold out.

The Hoosiers are joined by Notre Dame, who is number 12 again this week. The Fighting Irish beat Georgia Tech on Saturday 31-13.

The Irish will play Navy at MetLife Stadium on Saturday. Navy is still undefeated and is ranked 24th this week.

Indiana and Notre Dame have both been ranked in the top 25 for the last four weeks in a row. Notre Dame has been ranked each week so far this season.